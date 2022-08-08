Cloned vehicle seized by agents in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A cloned vehicle was recently seized by agents in Douglas.
Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV.
Mormon Lake Fire District decals were improperly labeled as "Mormon Like," Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin said in a Tweet Monday.
Several individuals fled from the vehicle to Mexico before agents arrived, according to Modlin.
