Cloned vehicle seized by agents in Douglas

  • Updated
Cloned vehicle is seized by Douglas Border Patrol
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) — A cloned vehicle was recently seized by agents in Douglas. 

Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV.

Mormon Lake Fire District decals were improperly labeled as "Mormon Like," Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin said in a Tweet Monday. 

Several individuals fled from the vehicle to Mexico before agents arrived, according to Modlin. 