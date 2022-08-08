 Skip to main content
Cloned vehicle is seized by Douglas Border Patrol

DOUGLAS (KVOA) - A cloned vehicle is seized by Douglas Station Border Patrol.

Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV.

Mormon Lake fire District decals were improperly labeled as, "Mormon Like".

Several individuals fled from the vehicle to Mexico before agents arrived.