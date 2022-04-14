Clinica Amistad gets community project funding to help Tucson's uninsured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rep. Raul Grijalva announced community project funding for Clinica Amistad Thursday.
The clinic is located at the el pueblo neighborhood center on Irvington Road and Sixth Avenue. It serves uninsured southern Arizonans who cannot qualify for government assisted health care coverage.
The clinic is staffed mostly with volunteers, including doctors, nurses and medical students.
As a non-profit organization, they mostly rely on donations so the new funding will go a long way.
"It means a lot. It means that we can continue to evolve. Technology wise," Francelia Garcia, director of clinic operations said. "We are working with 10-year-old computers. We've managed though. We've adapted. Throughout the years."
Last year, the clinic saw more than 2,200 appointments.