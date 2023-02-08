Clements trial starts tomorrow with jury selection

TUCSON (KVOA)- Convicted child killer, Chris Clements, was in Superior Court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.
Clements is accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis. She disappeared in April 2012, her body found nearly five years later in a remote part of Pima County. The trial starts Thursday with jury selection.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors said they had received an email regarding something which happened Tuesday at the Pima County Jail, after Clements was transported from Maricopa County, where he is serving time in a burglary case.
The prosecutor and defense discussed that email. They did not share details with the court.
Clements also asked not to attend the trial. He said he needed to be in Maricopa County for his appeal and for an eye exam. But Judge James Marner, who presided over the Maribel Gonzalez murder trial, denied that motion, saying he was already in Tucson and would remain here.
The judge also ruling felonies of Clements former girlfriend, Karina Rivera, cannot be introduced in court. She was allegedly with him on April 12, 2012 -- the night Isabel Celis disappeared.
Clements is already serving a life sentence for the kidnapping and killing of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. She disappeared in June 2014. Her body was found a few days later.