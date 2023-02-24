TUCSON (KVOA) - The Christopher Clements trial continues Friday in Pima County Superior Court.

Clements is charged with the kidnapping and murder of six-year-old Isabel Celis.

On Thursday FBI agent Tony Taylor took the stand. Taylor questioned Clements in 2017 during the investigation.

Jeff Lockwood, a Tucson Police Department detective, investigated Clements' financials and phone records.

Lockwood told jurors that six months prior to Celis' disappearance, he had found that Celis' phone number had been called six times by phones owned by Clements.

News 4 Tucson will continue to keep you updated.