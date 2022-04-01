Clements prepares for trial 5 years after Isabel Celis' remains were found

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is a case that has shocked our community and justice has yet to be served.
This week marks five years since Tucson police announced that the remains of Isabel Celis had been found in a remote desert area Northwest of Tucson.
Celis, or Isa as she was known, was just 6-years-old when she disappeared from her east side home, in the overnight hours of April 20, 2012.
The case captivated the city.
As family, friends and strangers, all worked to try to bring her home.
An emotional Sergio Celis addressed the community in 2012.
"We are looking for you Isa," he said. "We love you. We miss you so much. We will never give up looking for you. "
Isabel's disappearance, seemingly without a trace touched off a massive search.
As Tucson, and the nation, focused on how the little girl could have simply vanished from her bedroom.
A few days after she went missing, Isabel's parents went on the Today Show to plead for her safe return.
Becky Celis shared with the public what a loving daughter Isa is.
"Very caring, very loving little girl loves to give mom and dad hugs all the time," she said. "Tell us we love her or that she loves us, beautiful baby girl. "
As thousands of tips and leads came into Tucson police, detectives worked around the clock.
But the case seemed to fade into the background.
Then on March 31, 2017, authorities announced they found Isabel's remains in a remote area of Pima County.
After Christopher Clements, the man who is now charged with her murder, told detectives where her body had been left.
"There has been an ongoing process of many different searches," Then TPD Chief Chris Magnus said. "I can't get into any greater detail than that. I can't tell exact date or location but I can tell you the scene was thoroughly process and a full investigation was done at that location."
Clements had a number of Tucson addresses between 2007 and 2012, the year is disappeared.That included an apartment complex about two miles away from the Celis home.
Clements also stands accused of killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.
She had vanished after leaving her home on a walk to visit a friend.
Maribel's remains were also discovered in Avra Valley, not far from where Isabel was found.
In September 2018, Clements' was indicted on two counts each of first-degree murder, and kidnaping.
The cases of the two girls' killings have been severed. This means Clements will face two separate trials.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has already taken the death penalty off the table, if he is convicted.
Clements' trial for Isabel's murder is set to begin May 24, and is scheduled to last for up to two weeks.
Due to the massive publicity in the case.
A judge ruled earlier this year that cameras will *not* be allowed inside the courtroom.