Clarence Dixon: Family gets justice 44 years after ASU student raped, strangled and killed

TUCSON (KVOA) - It took 11 minutes for Clarence Dixon to die for the rape and murder of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

However, it took 44 years for Bowdoin's family to see justice served.

"Let me tell you just a little bit about Deana," Leslie Bowdoin James, the victim's sister said. "In four words, she was kind and hardworking - kind and hardworking."

James said her sister was just eight credit hours shy from getting her degree at ASU. The university gave James her sister's diploma, posthumously two years ago.

Bowdoin died in 1978 at the hands of Dixon. On Wednesday, her family saw him die.

"It took way too long," James said. "This process was way, way too long."

She also gave some interesting numbers, such as 17 minutes for the jury to find Dixon guilty. She said 13 women were victimized by Dixon. She also attended 43 hearings in the last 20 years.

Her sister said the world lost a good one when Deana was taken.