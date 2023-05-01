City resource Fair this week in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Ward 3 Office of Tucson City Council Member Kevin Dahl and the City of Tucson's Community Safety, Health & Wellness program are hosting a neighborhood resource fair.
The family-friendly Dodge Flower Neighborhood Fair is on Thursday, May 4, from 5-7 p.m., on East Flower Street, between Dodge and Winstel boulevards.
The resource fair helps you learn about utility and rental assistance, GEDs and scholarships, job training, maternal and child care, rainwater harvesting, water conservation, how to get free phones and tablets, and more.
Activities and games will be provided by Tucson Parks and Recreation's Ready, Set, Rec! van and free food will be available.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE