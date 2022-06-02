City pauses construction of midtown city mental health clinic for public hearing

TUCSON (KVOA) — An update now to a planned mental health clinic in a midtown Tucson neighborhood.

Tuesday evening, News 4 Tucson shared the story about a neighbor who started a petition to stop the construction of an outpatient mental clinic for city employees.

There are several upset neighbors in the Peter Howell neighborhood. They are frustrated that the city has already started construction turning a single family home that the city owns into an outpatient mental health clinic.

Now News 4 Tucson has learned that the city has paused the project to allow neighbors to voice their concerns at a public hearing.

"It will also decrease the property values in this area," neighborhood resident Sonya Irey said. "The property values are going up, but if there's more congestion, more traffic, it's not a quiet dead-end street anymore, then we're all going to suffer in terms of that."

"The city has paused the project and we'll let the neighbors make their case to the board of adjustments. I think they lose that case 10 times out of 10," Ward 6 City Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "What we are talking about is a mental health counseling facility that will house two counselors in a residential area for city employees only. They'll see three to five clients a day."

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.