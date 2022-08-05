 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sonoita and Elgin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

City of Tucson will be using new vehicles to repair potholes starting Friday

repair truck

TUCSON (KVOA) - Potholes have been a big issue in Tucson for years and now the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is getting a new piece of equipment that will help them cover more potholes in a short amount of time.

"This machine is a lot more advanced than the old ones. We have a burner back here which can hold 4 tons of asphalt. It's also propane heater which is a plus," said Jerry Robles, the fleet manager for TDOT. 

The city designed these new vehicles themselves and made them so they can be used in any repair situation.

"These will be used on a daily basis. We have eight of these available and you will typically see a minimum of four out in the field doing various repairs throughout the city," said Robles. "These trucks can be used for small potholes and large potholes."

They will officially launch on Friday and you will see them across town for at least 5 to 7 years before they need to be replaced.

 

