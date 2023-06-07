CIty of Tucson receives $2.7 million from Gov. Katie Hobbs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Department of Housing and Community Development will receive $2.7 million from the state to assist people experiencing homelessness and expand their shelters.
The fund is part of $20 million in grants to local communities from a new Homeless Shelter and Services fund. The money was included in the new state budget signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
According to the City of Tucson, the funds will be used to purchase a new hotel to help stabilize the City’s Housing First and emergency shelter services.
“The investments that this Governor and Legislature are making in addressing unsheltered homelessness are crucial for our City to continue implementing our Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
