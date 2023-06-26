City of Tucson opening cooling centers to escape the heat

If you're trying to escape the heat, there are six cooling centers offered throughout the city.
- Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
- El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714
- El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
- Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
- Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
- Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730
These are open 7 days a week, from noon to 4 p.m. However, they will be closed on the 4th of July.
In addition to those cooling stations, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.
- Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave.
- Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.
- Primavera Foundation, 702 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701.
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719
- Open Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
- Grace St Paul’s Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
- Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon-4 p.m.
- La Frontera RAPP, 4554 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 2
- Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713
- Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays
- Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop, Tucson, AZ 85745
- Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays
If you are going to be out in the sun, make sure you have the essentials before you walk out the door: sunscreen, a hat, bug spray, and water. Remember you should be hydrating before you head outside and continue throughout the day.
