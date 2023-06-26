 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

City of Tucson opening cooling centers to escape the heat

Extreme Heat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Temperatures are expected to rise quickly today as Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far.

If you're trying to escape the heat, there are six cooling centers offered throughout the city.

  • Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
  • El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ 85714
  • El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745
  • Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
  • Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
  • Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive, Tucson, AZ 85730

These are open 7 days a week, from noon to 4 p.m. However, they will be closed on the 4th of July.

In addition to those cooling stations, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has more cooling centers and locations for water and supplies.

  • Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave.
  • Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.
  • Primavera Foundation, 702 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701.
  • Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Sister Jose Women’s Center, 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719
  • Open Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m.
  • Grace St Paul’s Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St.
  • Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from noon-4 p.m.
  • La Frontera RAPP, 4554 S. Palo Verde Road Suite 2
  • Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713
  • Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed holidays
  • Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop, Tucson, AZ 85745
  • Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays

If you are going to be out in the sun, make sure you have the essentials before you walk out the door: sunscreen, a hat, bug spray, and water. Remember you should be hydrating before you head outside and continue throughout the day.

Stay with our 4 Warn Weather team for all the latest updates on the heat.

