City of Tucson enacts resolution to protect abortion rights amid nationwide debate

TUCSON (KVOA) — The city of Tucson has taken action to shield its residents from being prosecuted for violating Arizona's ban of abortions after 15 weeks during Tuesday's city council meeting.

In Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson city council voted to approve a resolution that gives women access to the full spectrum of healthcare, including abortion services.

The resolution also directs Tucson Police Department to revise its general order reflecting that no physical arrests can be made under the 1901 anti-abortion law.

"I am not going to sit and wait as our constitutional rights are stripped away," Romero said. “In the absence of Congressional action to enshrine Roe v. Wade into federal law, it is up to local governments to stand up to protect bodily autonomy and the rights of pregnant persons from repressive state laws."

Through this resolution, the city leaders moved to directly address SB-1164, which "prohibits a physician from performing an abortion past 15 weeks gestation, except in a medical emergency."

This action was made as the nation awaits the Supreme Court ruling that may overturn Roe v. Wade.

The city-approved resolution will go into effect immediately.