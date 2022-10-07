City of Tucson data breach potentially compromised more than 100,000 people's information

TUCSON (KVOA) - Theresa Novak is upset and worried after opening a letter from the City of Tucson. The letter alerted her that her name and social security number may have been exposed to an unknown entity after a data breach.
"Scared, worried, concerned," is how Novak said she felt.
Her first thought was the letter was a scam but she soon learned it was in fact authentic. She didn't understand why she would receive such a letter from the City because she lives outside the city limits.
"I'd like to know what database they hacked into because this address, where I live, is County," she said.
News 4 Tucson questioned the City and got answers to her questions. Principal Assistant City Attorney Roi Lusk said more than 123,000 people were sent the same letters, some were sent as far as Canada because of how wide the scope of potentially compromised information was.
"People who had previously done business with Tucson, applied for business licenses, liquor licenses and or had been requested by the Department of Revenue to verify their information and may have been doing business in another city," Lusk explained.
It all stemmed from a data breach discovered May 29th, with a third party the City investigated the breach and by September discovered how many people may have had compromised information.
Lusk said there has been no reports of actual identity theft due to the breach at this point.
He said the City has already taken steps to harden its networks.
"We have undertaken several steps to ensure our network is safe and secure with the data we're entrusted with that includes installing monitoring equipment on all City, what we call endpoints or computers," Lusk said.
Novak said she just hopes her information is safe.
"If my identity was stolen and someone tries to do something with it then I'd have a whole process to go through a lot of cancellations a lot of changes," Novak said.
The City is offering everyone sent letters a yearlong membership for identity theft protection through Experian.