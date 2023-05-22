City of Tucson celebrates the grand re-opening of Barreras Memorial Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero, other city officials and Tucson Parks and Recreation announce the grand reopening of CSM Martin R. Gunny Barreras Memorial Park located at 5890 S. Campbell Ave.
According to Tucson Parks and Recreation, the park was developed and renovated to provide beautiful, safe, and enjoyable outdoor spaces for the community.
“As we celebrate another beautiful space for Tucsonans to enjoy, we also thank them for approving Prop 407, which invests $225 million to improve our City parks and connections,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “These improvements to our playgrounds and sports fields, to our bicycle boulevards, splash pads, and pools make Tucsonans' quality of life that much better. Working together, we are creating a more sustainable, equitable, thriving, safe desert City."
This park features a new playground with shade, a new ramada, and a splash pad. The renovation also includes the addition of a new walking path, and the renovation of the irrigation system.
The project was primarily funded by a $7.04 million budget allocated from the 2018 voter-approved general obligation bond dollars. In addition, the park is a recipient of a $500,000 Arizona State Parks American Rescue Plan Act Grant, $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Federal funding for fitness equipment, and $220,282 from Tucson Water's award-winning "Storm 2 Shade" Green Infrastructure funding.
The grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 10-11:30 a.m., and will feature speeches from City officials, special guests, and members of the community. Food and entertainment will also be available.
