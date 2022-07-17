City of Tucson asking for public's help regarding future Sun Tran transit fares

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is asking for input regarding transit fares for its Sun Tran services.
The City of Tucson is planning for its future fares for transit services that include Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Van and Sun On Demand.
Fares are currently free due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Nevertheless, fares are scheduled to return January 1, 2023.
The city is currently asking for help by asking residents to fill out a survey.
The survey asks questions about the future of fares, to help determine how the city can improve services.
