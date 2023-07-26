City of Tucson and AARP awarding prize for innovative casita designs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson Planning and Development Services wants your help with creative designs for casitas in Tucson.
The Casita Model Plan design competition will select 10 entries to receive a $1,000 prize courtesy of AARP.
The competition is open to professionals, including architects, engineers, designers, builders, contractors, design-build teams, and students, to submit innovative designs that highlight Accessory Dwelling Units, or casitas.
Winning model plans will have their permit fees for review and approval as a model plan waived.
The selected Casita Model Plans will also be showcased on the Casitas in Tucson website.
To learn more you can register for the Zoom session on Thursday, August 3, at 9 a.m. here.
The submission deadline is September 18, at 11:59 p.m.
The AARP Community Challenge grant will bolster ADUs and specifically address the housing needs of older adults and multigenerational families. The American Institute of Architects Southern Arizona chapter is also a partner in supporting this competition.
Find the competition page here.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE