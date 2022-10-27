City is launching new tool to report homeless camps

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Tucson is launching a new tool Thursday that offers residents the opportunity to report homeless encampments.
The goal is to allow the city to quickly respond to any reports that come in and offer services to those in need.
This is how it will work:
You can submit a specific location on their online map, and it will be immediately reported to outreach coordinators and the Tucson Police Department's homeless outreach team who will then determine the next steps based on three tiers.
Tier one is a site that requires clean up with no occupants.
Tier two is a site that requires clean up and does have occupants who need some outreach.
Tier three is a site that has safety or health issues that the city needs to tackle right away.
Based on these tiers, the city's goal is to then provide the appropriate services such as temporary housing or cleaning.
"Everybody needs help every once in a while, and we want to be able to coordinate the services so that we can get the right help to them in a speedy process," said Mari Vasquez.
The city says besides the benefits for homeless individuals, it is also a positive resource for residents as well.
With the residents that are concerned, we want to let them know, we hear them and understand them, and we want a safe and healthy community for everyone that lives in Tucson," said Vasquez.
This website is set to go live Thursday morning at 8 a.m. We will update this page with the link as soon as it becomes available.