City hosts hazardous waste disposal and shredding event

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is hosting its monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, April 9. 

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Jacobs Park, 3300 N. Fairview Avenue, and residents can drop off any house hold hazardous waste, electronic waste and up to 3 boxes of paper documents for shredding.

Unknown chemicals will not be accepted.

The event is free for City of Tucson residents with a proof of address. 

Residents of Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita and unincorporated Pima County will be charged $10 to drop off materials.

You can find a list of accepted materials by clicking here.

You can find a schedule by clicking here.

You can find more information on the event by clicking here.

