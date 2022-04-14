City holding Zero Waste Collection drive this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is hosting its first-ever Zero Waste Collection Drive on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at 4004 S. Park Avenue.
Members of the community are encouraged to recycle their unused or unwanted household items, to be either repurposed, recycled, disposed of or donated to local charities.
You can drive up and drop off various items including clothes, small home goods, books, electronics, bikes and bike parts, paper for shredding, scrap metal, prescriptions, eye glasses and American flags.
Items that won't be accepted include TVs, mattresses, vehicle tires, paint, cleaning materials and large furniture.
