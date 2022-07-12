City council seat opens in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) — The City of Sierra Vista will begin accepting letters of interest from local residents starting Thursday.
Former council member Rachel Grey left her seat when she decided to run for mayor. She will appear on the General Election ballot in November.
Those who are interested in filling the City Council vacancy have until Wednesday July 20th at 5 P.M. to submit a letter. The letters must be submitted via email to Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAz.gov or delivered personally to City Hall at 1011 N. Coronado Dr.
The letters must contain the following information:
- The applicant’s name, address, and telephone number
- A statement of what the applicant considers to be their qualifications for serving on the City Council
- Reasons why they would like to serve on the City Council
- A notarized statement attesting that they are a qualified elector of the City and have lived in the City continuously for a one-year period prior to the date of application. A form for this statement is available from the City Clerk upon request.
If you have any more questions you may contact City Clerk Jill Adams at 520-439-2145 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.