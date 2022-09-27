City Council passes anti-discrimination housing ordinance in hopes of keeping more Tucsonans off the streets

TUCSON - Landlord Stephanie Zill believes Tucson has a housing crisis.
"It's heartbreaking," Zill said. "I wake up every morning thinking about it."
She supports the ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday night by city council that strips landlords of the ability to discriminate against renters based on source of income.
"It's criminal that people can be left homeless because of their source of income," Zill said. "Especially when that source of income is government-funded social security that they have been entitled to and they have paid into."
The new law got pushback from some who contend it will only make things tougher for landlords and realtors.
"Most of our members are at 95 to 98 percent capacity," Ben Buehler-Garcia with the Arizona Multi-Housing Association said. "That means there are no rooms available regardless of your income. Most of the housing voucher recipients don't qualify just based on the rental rates. The rental rates have been driven up so much because of the supply and demand problem."
"Focus efforts on those past priorities that actually increase the housing stock and benefit all renters," Shawn Cote, the Tucson Association of REALTORS Director of Government Affairs said.
Mayor Regina Romero said Tuesday night this move will help some of our most vulnerable neighbors.
"We can protect community members including veterans, seniors, people that are disabled and cannot work that need to be housed," Romero said.
Zill is encouraged after the vote, saying not discriminating based on income is not only fair but just. She hopes it's just the start to coming up with comprehensive solutions that provide both greater housing availability and affordability.
"I hope that this is just the first step," she said. "I would never not rent to somebody based on source of income. A dollar that you get from Social Security will buy the same amount of anything than a dollar you get from being a coder in Silicon Valley."
