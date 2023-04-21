Cirque Italia Show makes a stop in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you have plans to make a trip to Tucson Mall this weekend, you may have already noticed a big white tent in the parking lot. That's because the circus is in town! However, it's not just any normal circus. This one involves water and pirates.
Cirque Italia has its final week of shows this weekend!
This pirate themed water adventure is a new show with Cirque Italia, featuring all sorts of acts. Some include trampoline, Spanish web, juggling, and more, all led by the ringmaster clown.
This is the last weekend of shows. There's a performance Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
In their final weekend press release, they say, "You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped, and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement!"
