Circle K to offer 40 cents off fuel on May 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during the second Circle K Fuel Day Thursday, May 25.
At Arizona stations and over 5,000 locations across the U.S., customers can fuel up and receive the deal directly at the pump.
The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K-branded locations. Participating locations can be found here.
