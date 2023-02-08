Christopher Clements expected back in court Wednesday morning

KVOA (TUCSON) - Convicted child killer Christopher Clements is expected back in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.
He will be transported from Maricopa County to Tucson for this hearing.
The hearing will deal with motions before his trial this week for the kidnapping and murder of Isabel Celis.
Isabel Celis, or Isa, as she was known was just 6 years old when she disappeared from her home on the Eastside in April of 2012.
On March 31, 2017, authorities announced they found Isabel's remains in a remote area of Pima County.
Clements has already been found guilty of the first-degree murder and kidnapping of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. She had gone missing in June of 2014, and her body was found days after.
No cameras are allowed in the courtroom Wednesday, but our team will be inside and will provide updates on the hearing.