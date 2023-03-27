Christopher Clements case returns to court Monday

KVOA (TUCSON) - The case against a convicted child murderer is back in court Monday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m. Christopher Clement's attorneys will return to Pima County Superior Court for a case management conference, where a new court date for Clements will likely be discussed.

This comes after Pima County Judge James Marner declared a mistrial in the case earlier this month after the jury was deadlocked, with 11 jurors voting to convict and one to acquit.

A new trial date will be ordered, and a new jury will be chosen to decide the matter.

This is a case our team has been following for years.

Clement's is accused of kidnapping and killing six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. Last fall, Clements was convicted of murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez back in 2014.

The fate of Christopher Clements is still up in the air, 10 years after his accused kidnapping and killing. However, we will be one step closer to a decision after Monday conference.

Make sure to stay with us for updates from the conference.