Christopher Clements' attorneys are asking for a new trial

TUCSON (KVOA) — Christopher Clements was set to be sentenced at Pima County Superior Court on Wednesday, but that date has now been moved to Nov. 14 because his attorneys have filed two new motions.
They either want the judge to throw out the jury's guilty verdict or allow a new trial. These motions will be considered on Nov. 7.
Those attorneys claim the prosecution argued with facts that weren't admitted as evidence. They also say there is not enough evidence linking Clements to the victim, 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
Clements is also about to stand trial for another murder of Isabel Celis on Feb. 2, 2023.
A possible change of venue for that trial will also be discussed at the Nov. 14. hearing. Clement's attorneys want to move the trial out of Pima County.
