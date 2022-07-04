Child was struck by lightning near Florida boat ramp

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 307 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 323 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in the Picture
Rocks and Avra Valley areas. This will cause urban and small
stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have
fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Guild Wash, Blanco Wash, Aguirre Wash, House Wash, Los Robles
Wash,  Brawley Wash and Cocio Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National
Park West, Tucson Estates, Valencia West, Picture Rocks and
Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Child was struck by lightning near Florida boat ramp

  • Updated
  • 0
WFLA

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.

That strike happened at the Williams Park Boat Ramp in Riverview.

The child's age has not been released.

One boater told us he heard about the lightning strike, and decided to change his plans.

"I think a lot of times we take it for granted, you know. It's not going to happen to me type thing," Calvin Colin, boater said. "Then when it finally does hit close to home, or you hear about a little child like that, it does have an impact on you."

This is the third notable lightning strike in the area in recent days.

Lightning struck a boat over the weekend, forcing a coast guard rescue and lightning caused a home to catch fire Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

