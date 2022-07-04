Child was struck by lightning near Florida boat ramp

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A child is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
That strike happened at the Williams Park Boat Ramp in Riverview.
The child's age has not been released.
One boater told us he heard about the lightning strike, and decided to change his plans.
"I think a lot of times we take it for granted, you know. It's not going to happen to me type thing," Calvin Colin, boater said. "Then when it finally does hit close to home, or you hear about a little child like that, it does have an impact on you."
This is the third notable lightning strike in the area in recent days.
Lightning struck a boat over the weekend, forcing a coast guard rescue and lightning caused a home to catch fire Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.