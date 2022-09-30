 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Child sex-crimes fugitive arrested in Mexico

  • Updated
  • 0
Adriel Guevara Enriquez

PHOTO COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a suspect has been arrested, following a three year fugitive investigation. 

Adriel Guevara Enriquez was booked in to the Pima County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after he was apprehended in Mexico. 

Enriquez faces charges from the 2019 investigation which includes two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department worked along with the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service, to have Enriquez extradited from Mexico. 

Tags

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

Recommended for you