Child sex-crimes fugitive arrested in Mexico

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a suspect has been arrested, following a three year fugitive investigation.
Adriel Guevara Enriquez was booked in to the Pima County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after he was apprehended in Mexico.
Enriquez faces charges from the 2019 investigation which includes two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department worked along with the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Service, to have Enriquez extradited from Mexico.