Child recovering after nearly drowning on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A child is on the road to recovery after nearly drowning on Tucson's east side Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, the incident took place near Golf Links and Kolb roads.
While surrounding the near-drowning are limited at this time, TPD said the juvenile was transported to a local hospital in reference to the incident.
In addition, the child is said to be alert at this time.
TPD said foul play is not suspected at this time.
The department also has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the near-drowning victim.
In order to prevent potential drownings in Southern Arizona, News 4 Tucson teams up with local fire departments and businesses to launch our Lifesaver campaign every summer.
