Child dead after drowning on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A child is dead after a drowning occurred on the southeast side on Saturday.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the drowning occurred at a home near the 4700 block of South Paseo Melodioso near the intersection of Houghton Road and Escalante Road.

Details surrounding the drowning are extremely limited at this time.

News 4 Tucson reminds people who are watching children near water to remember the A, B, C's of Swim Safety - A=Active adult supervision, B=Barriers, and C=Classes —­ including swim lessons for children and CPR lessons for adults.

To register for free water safety classes, click here. For free CPR training, click here.