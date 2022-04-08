Cheetos-loving javelina goes on Arizona joyride after hopping into car for snack

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A California resident learned firsthand what Cheetos' slogan "dangerously cheesy" meant after a javelina hopped in their car for a bag of the crunchy corn puff snack during a visit to Cornville, Ariz. Wednesday.
In a post shared by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Friday, a deputy was dispatched to Corville in response to a report of a javelina making its way inside a Subaru station wagon with a California license plate.
After further investigation, the deputy learned that the javelina jumped inside the station wagon after the owner of the vehicle left the hatchback open and a bag of Cheetos inside the vehicle overnight.
HUNGRY-HUNGRY JAVELINA— Yavapai Co Sheriff's Office (@YavapaiSheriff) April 8, 2022
April 6, 2022 a YCSO Deputy responded to a call in Cornville reporting a wild Javelina was stuck inside after eating a bag of Cheetos. #ycso #yavapaicountysheriffsoffice #wildjavelina #javelinahumor
YCSO IG @ https://t.co/nAb3xztROU pic.twitter.com/gkGWP33LcQ
Officials say after jumping inside, the hatchback closed on the desert dweller, trapping it inside the vehicle with the bag of Cheetos.
After licking the Cheetos' bag dry, YCSO said the javelina "tore off a portion of the dashboard, the passenger door interior and knocked the vehicle into neutral, which caused it to roll out of the driveway and across the street until stopping under some trees."
Despite this, YCSO said no injuries, including to the javelina, were sustained in connection to the incident.
The responding deputy was also able to safely free the javelina from the vehicle.
Officials have not yet released if the bag of Cheetos was of the crunchy, Flamin' Hot, cheddar jalapeno or puff variety.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE