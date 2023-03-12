ChatGPT can potentially enhance learning

TUCSON (KVOA) - ChatGPT can be used for more than cheating.

ChatGPT uses a technology called deep learning, which uses large amounts of data to train an AI system to perform a task. These tasks can range anywhere from doing your homework to writing code for a website.

"Any time you give an assignment that is somewhere on the web Google can help your students find that and what ChatGPT does is it does it better and worse.” Said Steven Bethard, Associate Professor at the UofA.

ChatGPT has some major pitfalls. It doesn't cite sources, and research papers require bibliographies. It can incorporate inaccurate information into text and it also has difficulties creating unique content.

Students at the University of Arizona are divided on ChatGPT. Some students say they use ChatGPT to create an outline and then work from there. Other students say they don’t trust it because they want their work to be their thoughts.

Some professors at the UofA say this isn't a "sky is falling" moment, there is potential for ChatGPT to enhance learning.

Professor Greg Heileman uses ChatGPT to write basic code. He says students need to be familiar with it.

"Employers are going to expect our students to be able to use it. It's going to make people more productive if used properly." Said, Heileman

Some professors expect ChatGPT will evolve to include citations in a paper.