Chasing his MLB dreams: Outfielder Chase Davis reflects on MLB Draft, Arizona Baseball

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been one week since Chase Davis was drafted by the Cardinals as the 21st overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Since then, it has been a whirlwind. After a busy week of traveling, Davis settled into St. Louis. He signed his contract and threw out the first pitch at Saturday's Cardinals game. Sunday, he traveled to the Cardinals' complex in Florida.
Before that, he caught up with News 4 Tucson's Jenna Fink in an exclusive interview.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE