Charges dismissed against Texas woman accused of performing "self-induced abortion"

STARR COUNTY, Texas -- A south Texas district attorney has announced the dismissal of a murder charge against a woman who authorities said performed a "self-induced abortion."
It's unclear if the woman was accused of performing the abortion on herself or of helping someone else obtain one.
Lizelle Herrera was arrested last Thursday by the Starr County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder.
Herrera was arrested after it was learned she "Intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion," according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
The 26-year-old woman was released on bail from the Starr County Jail on Saturday.
Following national attention and local protests, the 229th judicial district attorney, Gocha Allen Ramirez, released a statement that his office was going to file a motion to dismiss the indictment against Herrera.
Ramirez reviewed applicable state laws and stated that Herrera "Should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her."