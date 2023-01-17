 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1017 AM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain over the
last few days with up to 3.5 inches of rain indicated over
the the Catalina Mountains. Flooding is already occurring in
the warned area. Flood waters are receding rapidly and should
fall below warning levels by 2 pm this afternoon.  Sabino
Creek is currently at 3.4 feet at the dam and is expected to
fall below 2.5 feet by 2 pm which is the level that
significantly impacts the water crossings.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Esperero Wash, Ventana Canyon Wash, Sabino Creek and Bird
Canyon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Charges dismissed against former Tucson Police officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Remington

Ryan Remington

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - The case against a former Tucson Police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair has been dismissed without prejudice.

The shooting happened in November 2021, while Remington was working off-duty at a Walmart at Valencia and Midvale Park Roads.

Investigators said that prior to the officer opening fire, Richard Lee Richards,61, had pulled out a knife when confronted by a store employee.

Following the deadly incident, the Tucson Police Department fired Remington for violating policy.

Last week, a second Pima County grand jury refused to indict him on manslaughter charges.

Tuesday morning, a judge dismissed the case against Remington without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can still charge him at a later date.

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

