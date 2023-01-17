Charges dismissed against former Tucson Police officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - The case against a former Tucson Police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect in a motorized wheelchair has been dismissed without prejudice.
The shooting happened in November 2021, while Remington was working off-duty at a Walmart at Valencia and Midvale Park Roads.
Investigators said that prior to the officer opening fire, Richard Lee Richards,61, had pulled out a knife when confronted by a store employee.
Following the deadly incident, the Tucson Police Department fired Remington for violating policy.
Last week, a second Pima County grand jury refused to indict him on manslaughter charges.
Tuesday morning, a judge dismissed the case against Remington without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can still charge him at a later date.
