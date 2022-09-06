Changes on the way...

High pressure continues its takeover today and tomorrow with highs pushing to around 103° to 105° in the hottest spots. Hurricane Kay is expected to bring some moisture to Southern Arizona by the weekend and cool temperatures down a bit too...
Another beautiful start this morning with temperatures in the 60s, 70s and low 80s. Highs will push back above average today and tomorrow and it will be breezy at times. Changes are on the way though all thanks to the tropics!
The Eastern Pacific has been active and we're keeping an eye on Hurricane Kay, which is expected to move northward along the Western Coast of Baja California over the next few days. We'll see cloud cover increase first and that will begin on Thursday and then scattered showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Some moisture will linger into early next week bringing isolated storms through Monday. Heaviest rainfall totals, at this point, will be to the west of Tucson but expected rainfall has decreased since yesterday. The good news is that the increase in storm coverage and cloud cover will help drop temperatures into the low to mid 90s starting on Friday!
- Today: Hot and sunny. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 72°
- Tomorrow: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 103°