Changes on the way...

Another warm day ahead with a few passing high clouds and a breeze thanks to a system passing to the north.
Most of us will stay dry this far south but some showers are possible in the White Mountains tonight into tomorrow morning. High clouds will be prominent today but we'll still see some sunshine. Highs will push back above average and into the low to mid 70s but this passing system will bring colder temperatures so highs will drop into the mid 60s tomorrow for the warmest spots.
Temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday thanks to high pressure but a stronger system will bring colder temperatures and a chance for rain and high elevation snow Sunday and possibly into early Monday morning. Forecast rainfall totals and coverage have decreased since yesterday so stay tuned.
- Today: Few clouds and warmer than average. High: 75°
- Tonight: Few clouds and cold. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Cooler with sunshine. High: 64°