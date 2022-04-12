Changes in Pima County districts expected

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Redistricting Committee is moving closer to creating final redistricting maps for Pima County.
The county has to redistrict maps for the Pima County Board of Supervisors and the Pima Community College Board.
"What the county has to do every ten years is rearrange the lines on the district maps to make sure we have as close to an even population as possible," said committee chair, Steve Lynn.
That means big changes could be in store for Marana, currently split between two districts, and Sahuarita. All five districts should be equal in population or as close as they can get.
"Both Marana and Sahuarita have indicated they would like to be more within in one district," Lynn said. "In the case of Marana, they have indicated they would like to be the district to the west of the county, which would be district three."
Sahuarita has been part of three districts, and Lynn said the hope is to get that down to just one or two districts.
The Redistricting Committee must also maintain minority voting rights by preserving the two minority influence districts in the county with the new map. Districts 2 and 5 have been the minority influence districts in Pima County. Supervisor Matt Heinz represents District 2.
The committee chair says it is focusing on a particular map which meets all redistricting criteria.
"If we con do those things then I think we may have a map we can recommend to the board of supervisors we think they can adopt," Lynn said.