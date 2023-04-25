CFUSD canceled scheduled meeting due to threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The regularly scheduled meeting of the Governing Board of the Catalina Foothills School District for Tuesday, April 25, has been canceled due to threats of violence.
This cancellation was done at the request of school board leadership.
“We are committed to ensuring a safe and constructive environment for our community to engage with the board and district staff. We will take steps as needed to ensure that goal,” says Eileen Jackson, President.
News 4 Tucson has learned that the threat of violence was directed at their governing board and administration who would be in the meeting room tonight.
