CFP title game comes to So. Arizona big screen

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) -- Watching sports on a big screen TV has been all the rage for many years now.
But how about watching live sports in a movie theater?
There is no bigger screen than the 16-foot high, 30-foot wide screen that can be found at the Century Theaters at Oro Valley Marketplace.
That is where college football fans flocked to Monday night to watch Georgia’s convincing 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship game.
The Oro Valley theater was one of a select number of venues across the country that showed both the semifinals and national championship games to audiences.
It’s the second year Cinemark partnered with ESPN to create the unique viewing experience for the FBS title affair.
Fans paid a $10 entry fee that included a reserved seat and concessions.
