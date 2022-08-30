Certain "animal cookie" products recalled

The D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company says it is voluntarily recalling animal cookies because they may contain pieces of metal.
The white fudge animal cookies are commonly sold in target stores and come in a bear-shaped plastic jug and are white frosted with sprinkles.
The company said the recall was initiated after a metal wire was found inside a cookie.
The products affected have a "best by date" of February 21, 2023 and lot numbers y052722.
No other lots or products were affected, according to a company statement.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should stop consuming the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For more information visit www.Fda.Gov