Center for Biological Diversity intends to sue Governor over shipping containers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Center says this notice to sue has everything to do with jaguar migration.
The jaguars are protected and critically endangered, and the center claims that the containers will harm the animals.
Along the entire Arizona border, Governor Doug Ducey and the state have acted to finish the incomplete border wall that was stopped when Joe Biden took office.
Instead of finishing the wall, they are using shipping containers to close the gaps since they are not authorized to do construction on the border itself.
The center for biological diversity argues that putting up the shipping containers will interfere with the jaguar and ocelot migration much more than your standard border wall.
Robin Silver with the Center of Biological Diversity said, "For the administration to pull a stunt like this it stops the ability to allow movement and prevents recovery, it is historically inappropriate and that is what this action is intended to do."
Shelly Barnes is an Environmental Planning Lead with the U.S. Border Patrol and she said in a statement,
The purpose of the project is to close gaps within the barrier system to:
• Provide improved security and reduce injury and death during crossing,
• Route migrant traffic to safer locations where migrants can be quickly transported for
medical attention, and
• Protect existing U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission and Bureau of
Reclamation infrastructure in this location.