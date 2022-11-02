Center for Biological Diversity files motion to intervene as defendant in Ducey lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Center for Biological Diversity has requested permission from a federal judge to join the Biden administration as a defendant in Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s lawsuit against the federal government.
The lawsuit was filed after Ducey’s administration was told by the federal government to cease filling gaps with stacked shipping containers along the southern border. The lawsuit is against multiple people from 3 federal agencies: the United States Forest Service, the United States Bureau of Reclamation, and the United States Department of Agriculture.
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, placing these temporary barriers along the border wall blocks critical migratory paths for endangered animals such as ocelots and jaguars. They also say that the shipping containers will block hundreds of streams and washes.
Robin Silver, a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, had the following to say about the situation: “Ducey’s breaking the law and jeopardizing the spectacular animals that roam the borderlands, just to score political points. We won’t allow him to trash the Sonoran Desert and public lands with thousands of shipping containers that won’t do a thing to prevent people or drugs from crossing the border.”
A legal notice was filed by the Center of its intent to sue Ducey if he continued to place the stacked containers just last month. The motion filed today states that the Center provides, “a unique and unrepresented perspective concerning the endangered wildlife, critical habitat, and general environment of the borderlands.”
The Center says that beyond jeopardizing wildlife and endangered species, the U.S.-Mexico border is ‘part of a larger strategy of ongoing border militarization’. They claim this ‘damages human rights, civil liberties, native lands, local businesses, and international relations.'
Silver commented that, “Ducey’s lawlessness is matched only by his contempt for the natural world and other humans, especially people of color. This is a pathetic way for the Arizona governor to spend his final weeks in office.”
If the motion is passed, the Center for Biological Diversity will join the Biden administration as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Click here for a copy of the filed motion.