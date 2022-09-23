 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected feeding into the Vamori Wash.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from
earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1020 PM MST, Heavy runoff from earlier thunderstorms along
with elevated flow from previous days still in the Vamori
Wash is expected to cause additional rises, with flooding
possible.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Vamori Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz and Kupk.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Celtics suspend head coach for upcoming season

  • Updated
  • 0
Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the duration of the upcoming NBA season.

The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka was suspended effective immediately for "violations of team policies".

According to the team, there is also no guarantee that he will be back with the franchise in the future.

NBC news reached out to Udoka overnight but did not immediately get any response.

In a statement published by ESPN, Udoka apologized to the players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and his family for letting them down.

Udoka did not offer any details regarding his suspension in that statement.

Joe Mazzulla will be replacing Udoka as Celtics interim head coach.

Tags

Recommended for you