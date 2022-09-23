Celtics suspend head coach for upcoming season

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the duration of the upcoming NBA season.
The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka was suspended effective immediately for "violations of team policies".
According to the team, there is also no guarantee that he will be back with the franchise in the future.
NBC news reached out to Udoka overnight but did not immediately get any response.
In a statement published by ESPN, Udoka apologized to the players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and his family for letting them down.
Udoka did not offer any details regarding his suspension in that statement.
Joe Mazzulla will be replacing Udoka as Celtics interim head coach.