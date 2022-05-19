Celebrate you canines on National Rescue Dog Day

(CNN) — It’s time to recognize those lovable canines you may have adopted into your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets!
That is right, Friday is National Rescue Dog Day!
According to the ASPCA, nearly three and a half million dogs enter shelters every year.
Many are abandoned and abused and must overcome extreme obstacles.
Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security, and friendship as family pets.
And their contribution goes even further than that. With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.
As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.
You can still observe the day, even if you haven't adopted a rescue dog.
Try volunteering at your local shelter or making a financial donation.
You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.
And if you're already a pet-owner, one of the best ways to observe this day is to make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason why shelters exist.
Share your rescue dog stories on social media using the hashtag #nationalrescuedogday.
And, of course, don't forget to give your rescue dog a treat. They've earned it!
Upload your #NationalRescueDogDay photos below!