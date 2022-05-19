 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Celebrate you canines on National Rescue Dog Day

  • Updated
  • 0
GUCCI - ID#A539717

My name is GUCCI.

I am a spayed female, blue and white Pit Bull Terrier.

I weigh approximately 77.60 lbs.

The shelter staff think I am about 11 years old.

I have been at the shelter since May 13, 2022 and am ready to go home today!

I am in Kennel PH 2 MTG 2. Ask for information about animal ID number: A539717

If you are interested in adopting this pet, email pacc.adopt@pima.gov.

 Pima Animal Care Center

(CNN) — It’s time to recognize those lovable canines you may have adopted into your life and all the benefits they can offer as pets!

That is right, Friday is National Rescue Dog Day!

According to the ASPCA, nearly three and a half million dogs enter shelters every year.

Many are abandoned and abused and must overcome extreme obstacles.

Yet, they’re able to provide comfort, security, and friendship as family pets.

And their contribution goes even further than that. With training, they can help people with disabilities become independent and give comfort to the elderly.

As emotional support companions, they can also help relieve anxiety, depression and PTSD.

You can still observe the day, even if you haven't adopted a rescue dog.

Try volunteering at your local shelter or making a financial donation.

You could also foster a dog to help prepare them for adoption.

And if you're already a pet-owner, one of the best ways to observe this day is to make sure they’re spayed or neutered as overpopulation is the number one reason why shelters exist.

Share your rescue dog stories on social media using the hashtag #nationalrescuedogday.

And, of course, don't forget to give your rescue dog a treat. They've earned it!

Upload your #NationalRescueDogDay photos below!

