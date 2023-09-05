 Skip to main content
Celebrate the Pope Scope’s 30th birthday this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on Mount Graham in Southern Arizona celebrates its 30th anniversary this September and you can celebrate with a full weekend of events.

The celebration is from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2.

Major General Charles F. Bolden, Jr, who flew on four Space Shuttle missions and served as NASA Administrator from 2009 to 2017, is the featured guest speaker.

The event is hosted by Vatican Observatory director and Vatican Observatory Foundation president Br. Guy J. Consolmagno, S.J., known as “The Pope’s Astronomer.”

Celebration events include a telescope tour, Memorial Mass, a gala dinner at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort and more.

The telescope consists of the Alice P. Lennon Telescope and the Thomas J. Bannan Astrophysics Facility.

The telescope has been used to study numerous star clusters, galaxies, exoplanets, near-Earth objects and Kuiper Belt objects.

For questions about this event, visit vaticanobservatory.org/vatt30 or contact Christopher Kennedy, 520.909.9725.

For more information about the VATT, its history and its affiliations, visit here.

