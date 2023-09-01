Celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary through the entire month of September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Celebrate KVOA's remarkable journey through the last 70 years.
KVOA, "The Voice of Arizona," has been a pioneering force in the broadcasting industry since its inception. The 70th anniversary celebration serves as a testament to KVOA-TV's enduring impact on the community and media landscape.
KVOA first hit the television airwaves on September 27, 1953, marking the start of an incredible journey. KVOA's commitment to providing comprehensive local news coverage and community engagement has helped us become a vital source of news and entertainment for all of southern Arizona.
Over its 70-year run, KVOA has effectively captured the social and cultural landscape, cementing its role as Tucson's top news station.
KVOA has overcome various challenges and opportunities in the rapidly changing news landscape. We made our mark in Tucson by being the first local station in color and the first in HD.
The station is committed to delivering quality journalism that informs, inspires, and empowers the community.
We thank all of southern Arizona for their continued support.
We eagerly await the next 70 years and beyond.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE