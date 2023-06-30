 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO
8 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
between 108 and 113 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning
hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Celebrate Fourth of July with these events in Southern Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
Fireworks Sahuarita finale

122 aerial shells light up the night sky during the finale of Sahuarita's 4th of July fireworks show

 By David Kelly

Are you looking for something to do this 4th of July holiday weekend? News 4 Tucson has everything you need to know.

Here are a list of the Fourth of July events in southern Arizona. Have fun and be safe!

Click each link for more information.

Celebrate Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

DMAFB will have a fun evening with food trucks, fireworks, a car show and more on June 30 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Desert Diamond Casinos Firework Celebration

desert Diamond Casino will be hosting a fireworks show on July 3.

Fireworks start at 8:15 p.m.

'A' Mountain Firework Celebration

The city of Tucson will be presenting the 26th annual Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at 9:00 p.m.

Parking

The Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B, the large lot on the west side of the TCC with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue, will be open for free viewing of the show beginning at 4 p.m. with food trucks on-site and open at 7 p.m. for business. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed location, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.

Additional viewing areas will be available with free access for viewing at the City - State Garage, 498 W. Congress, and $5 per vehicle access at the Mercado parking lots A and B accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue just west of I-10 and south of Congress Street. Please be aware of construction restrictions on Linda Avenue.

The map below shows how traffic in the area of "A" Mountain / Sentinel Peak Park will be routed and also identifies the closure of Mission Road between Star Pass Blvd. and Congress Street, Bella Vista Road, and the Eastbound and Westbound I-10 Frontage Roads.

A Mountain

Mount Lemmon Parade

The Women's Club of Mount Lemmon will host its annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street starting at 12:00 p.m. July 4.

Oro Valley July 4th Celebration

Salute to America

July 1 at 6 p.m.

Honor the brave men and women in uniform with Gaslight Music Hall’s “Salute to America”

Independence Day Marshmallow Poppers

July 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Head over to the Dusenberry-River Library for their 

4th of July Celebration in the City of Casa Grande

July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Paul Mason Sports Complex

2525 North Pinal Avenue

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

4th of July Parade in the Palo Verde Neighborhood

July 4 at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pocket Park at 3300 E. Fairmount

The 60th Annual 4th of July Parade in the Palo Verde Neighborhood will have games, performances, refreshments and more. You can also register your parade float, all Palo Verde residents and organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade. Walk with your family, friends, pets, and neighbors. Win prizes for best floats/participants.

Star Spangled Spectacular

July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7548 N. Silverbell Rd

Tucson, AZ 85743

Marana Star Spangled Spectacular at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park

Diamonds in the Sky

July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2500 E. Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ 85713

Diamonds in the Sky July 4th Celebration at Kino Sports Complex

