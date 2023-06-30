Celebrate Fourth of July with these events in Southern Arizona

Are you looking for something to do this 4th of July holiday weekend? News 4 Tucson has everything you need to know.
Here are a list of the Fourth of July events in southern Arizona. Have fun and be safe!
Click each link for more information.
Celebrate Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
DMAFB will have a fun evening with food trucks, fireworks, a car show and more on June 30 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Desert Diamond Casinos Firework Celebration
desert Diamond Casino will be hosting a fireworks show on July 3.
Fireworks start at 8:15 p.m.
'A' Mountain Firework Celebration
The city of Tucson will be presenting the 26th annual Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 at 9:00 p.m.
Parking
The Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B, the large lot on the west side of the TCC with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue, will be open for free viewing of the show beginning at 4 p.m. with food trucks on-site and open at 7 p.m. for business. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed location, call the Tucson Convention Center at (520) 791-4101.
Additional viewing areas will be available with free access for viewing at the City - State Garage, 498 W. Congress, and $5 per vehicle access at the Mercado parking lots A and B accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue just west of I-10 and south of Congress Street. Please be aware of construction restrictions on Linda Avenue.
The map below shows how traffic in the area of "A" Mountain / Sentinel Peak Park will be routed and also identifies the closure of Mission Road between Star Pass Blvd. and Congress Street, Bella Vista Road, and the Eastbound and Westbound I-10 Frontage Roads.
Mount Lemmon Parade
The Women's Club of Mount Lemmon will host its annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street starting at 12:00 p.m. July 4.
Oro Valley July 4th Celebration
July 1 at 6 p.m.
Honor the brave men and women in uniform with Gaslight Music Hall’s “Salute to America”
Independence Day Marshmallow Poppers
July 3 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Head over to the Dusenberry-River Library for their
4th of July Celebration in the City of Casa Grande
July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Paul Mason Sports Complex
2525 North Pinal Avenue
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
4th of July Parade in the Palo Verde Neighborhood
July 4 at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Pocket Park at 3300 E. Fairmount
The 60th Annual 4th of July Parade in the Palo Verde Neighborhood will have games, performances, refreshments and more. You can also register your parade float, all Palo Verde residents and organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade. Walk with your family, friends, pets, and neighbors. Win prizes for best floats/participants.
July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
7548 N. Silverbell Rd
Tucson, AZ 85743
Marana Star Spangled Spectacular at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2500 E. Ajo Way
Tucson, AZ 85713
Diamonds in the Sky July 4th Celebration at Kino Sports Complex