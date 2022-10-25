CDO Football pleads case to Amphi board

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The six members of the Amphi School District Governing Board did not say a single word as a stream of supporters of the Canyon del Oro High School football team pleaded with them for leniency.
But they weren't obligated to say anything.
Discussion on the suspension of six Dorado football players for the remainder of the season was not on the board's special meeting agenda Tuesday night.
Head coach Dustin Peace, players, parents and supporters spoke during a normal audience call held every board meeting, asking the body to reconsider the suspensions and the policy that led to them.
Thank you sir for covering this important story. For reference here is a copy of my statements to the Board, if needed. I apologize for the redaction (my address) and the bad grammar, these were just my notes. pic.twitter.com/dkVFSvYr0B— Adam Rossi (@AdamDRossi) October 26, 2022
The district has a strict 24/7 zero-tolerance rule that prohibits student-athletes from consumption of alcohol, drugs and tobacco. Punishment for the rule is the season-long suspension handed down by the district. It's a rule that went into effect in 1995.
CDO Football supporters say it's time for an update to the policy.
The six players were initially suspended for the team's 2nd and 3rd games of the season after a video surfaced on social media of the players being present at a party on September 17 where there was alcohol. Several of the players were seen drinking in the video.
Parents went to court and got a temporary injunction that allowed the players to be re-instated for games No. 4 and 5, however the judge in the case ruled against the players last week and the full-season suspenions went into effect just hours before the team's Homecoming game against Pueblo.
Amphi School District does not comment on disciplinary action involving students, citing federal privacy laws, and both Superintendent Todd A. Jaeger and Athletics Director Armando Soto stood by that mandate when asked by News 4 Tucson about the CDO Footbal suspensions.
The district though did release this statement:
The District has rules and policies in place for its athletes that prohibit the use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs around the clock during their sports season due to the special privileges and responsibilities which those athletes carry.
Before participating in our athletic programs, all students and their parents sign an agreement that the student will comply with those rules.
The District does enforce rules when violations occur to ensure that all students, staff, and our community can trust that the rules are meaningful and are applied fairly and equally.
The Dorados (6-1) are ranked 2nd in Conference 5A and were a favorite to contend for the state championship prior to the suspensions. All six suspended players were starters.
CDO faces a stiff test this Friday night on the road at Vista Grande before completing the regular season with games against Empire and Mica Mountain.
They will still likely finish with a high enough seed to guarantee two home games in the state tournament.
